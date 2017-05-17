NITI Aayog holds first ‘Samavesh’ meeting

This network will enable efficient knowledge sharing and information exchange among all partners to achieve a sustainable and more inclusive development. (File Photo) This network will enable efficient knowledge sharing and information exchange among all partners to achieve a sustainable and more inclusive development. (File Photo)

With an aim to bring together 32 premier educational and policy research institutions to catalyse the country’s development process, government think-tank NITI Aayog on Wednesday held the first Samavesh meeting. “This is the first ever initiative taken in the country to bring the large number of institutions cutting across diverse domain themes to deliberate together on the way forward for inclusive development of the country,” an official statement on Wednesday said.

The statement further said that as part of Samavesh initiative, a new link on NITI’s website was launched on the occasion which would eventually emerge as a major repository of knowledge based reports and case studies across different sectors of the economy.

The meeting witnessed signing of memorandam of understandings (MoUs) between NITI Aayog and major think tanks across the country to create an ecosphere of evidence-based policy research, it added.

The first meeting of the National Steering Group and other knowledge partners was held under the co-chairmanship of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Principal Adviser NITI Aayog Ratan P Watal.

This network will enable efficient knowledge sharing and information exchange among all partners to achieve a sustainable and more inclusive development in line with the National Development Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals as well as the 15-year vision, 7-year strategy and 3-year action plan, it added.

