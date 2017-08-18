NITI Aayog event: PM Modi asks start-ups to devise tools for better governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event in New Delhi. PTI photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event in New Delhi. PTI photo

Stressing that the government alone cannot build a New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday prodded young entrepreneurs to devise systems and solutions that help in “improving governance”. Seeking participation of different sections of society in improving governance, he said that in earlier times, “the role of the government was very limited” and social initiatives catered to the requirements of people in fields such as education and healthcare. He also highlighted the measures taken by the government to uproot corruption.

“… thoda sa peeche chale jaayen, zyaada nahin 50 saal karib, to hame dhyaan aayega ki sarkaar ki presence bahut hi kam sthaan par thi. Samajik rachna hi aisi thi, jo samaj vyavasthaon ko bal deti thi. (If we go back around 50 years, then we will see that the presence of government was very limited. The society was such that it gave importance to social institutions),” Modi said.

He said the government is taking steps to uproot corruption that had become institutionalised, and promised more measures to ease the common man’s problems. “It is unfortunate that corruption had become institutionalised. Till you make a counter institutional arrangement, you cannot stop it,” Modi said while addressing over 200 start-up entrepreneurs at the Champions of Change event organised by Niti Aayog.

The Prime Minister said that only governments and their initiatives will not make a New India, while encouraging entrepreneurs to participate in government initiatives. “Change will be powered by each and every citizen of India,” he said. Stressing on how the government has tried to change discretionary systems, Modi said the government has allowed anyone to nominate people for Padma awards.

“Padma awards in past were given on ministers’ recommendation. We removed this barrier and made it open to anyone for nomination. We have made a small reform. Now anyone can recommend a person for Padma award online. Now, unknown heroes are getting recognised,” he said. The government has invited nominations for the Padma Awards, 2018 by September 15, 2017. The nominations for the Padma awards can be made only online on a portal designed by ministry of home affairs.

Giving another example of a similar reform, he said the government removed the need for getting official documents to be certified by MPs, MLAs or gazetted officers. Reposing its trust in the citizens, Modi said the government replaced the earlier system with the requirement of only self certification. The government has also done away with the need for interviews in case of applicants seeking Group C and D level job positions in the Union government, he said.

Asking young entrepreneurs to innovate and suggest solutions to deal with issues, Modi said he would like Champions of Change event to be an annual feature. He said the different groups of entrepreneurs, which were set up to suggest policy initiatives, could be attached with the relevant ministries on a permanent basis. Six groups of young entrepreneurs made presentations to the PM on subjects such as soft power, Incredible India 2.0, education & skilling; health, Digital India and New India by 2022.

Emphasising the importance of good teachers, Modi said technology can provide a big boost to the quality of education.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App