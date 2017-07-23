Nithari serial killings: Court finds Pandher, Koli guilty in murder of 20-year-old woman

The locked home of Moninder Pandher. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The locked home of Moninder Pandher. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Eleven years after the Nithari serial killings, a CBI court in Ghaziabad on Saturday held businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli guilty of destruction of evidence, kidnapping, rape and the murder of 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced Monday. The conviction took place in the court of CBI special judge Pawan Tiwari.

“Koli has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 201 (destruction of evidence). Moninder Pandher has been convicted under IPC sections relating to murder, rape and destruction of evidence. These sections are to be read along with IPC section 120B, which relates to criminal conspiracy,” said J P Sharma, the CBI prosecutor in the case, adding that arguments and order on their sentence will take place Monday.

Incidentally, Pandher had been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in 2014 in six cases — one of which was the murder of Pinki Sarkar, the defence lawyer, Devraj Singh, said. As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, the CBI probe had found that police had recovered 15 skulls and a number of bones from Pandher’s house in Nithari. One of those skulls belonged to Sarkar — the last victim in the 2006 serial murders.

She was eventually identified by her parents through her black hair clip, discarded salwar suit, slippers and the chunni used to strangle her. Documents pertaining to the case revealed that the investigation had “established” that Koli “lured” victims, including Sarkar, and that he “strangulated her with her own chunni”, “killed her”, and also “attempted to rape her”. Afterwards, he dismembered her body and discarded the parts near the house. He also admitted to killing other victims and discarding their body parts, documents show.

This is the eighth case in which judgment has been pronounced, while eight more still await judgment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App