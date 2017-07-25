Nithari killings verdict: Pandher got girls home, it influenced Koli, says CBI Court

Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli. (File) Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli. (File)

“Koli had worked in a number of places but had not committed such acts. He committed such acts now because the accused, Moninder Singh Pandher, would bring call girls over and sleep with two-three girls,” Monday’s court order stated.

The CBI had not made Pandher an accused in the case. In its chargesheet, the agency had said that on the day Pinki Sarkar (20) was murdered, Pandher was “in his company’s office in Sector 2 till 1.30 pm” and then left for Dehradun in his SUV where he checked into a hotel at 11.27 pm. It had stated that “no evidence has surfaced showing (his) involvement”.

However, on the basis of an application filed by Sarkar’s family, the CBI summoned Pandher under Section 319 of the CrPC. Explaining Pandher’s conviction, special CBI judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari said, “Since 2004, accused Moninder Singh has been consistently living” in the house where Koli also “worked and lived as his private help”. Secondly, the court said that “dozens of murders…took place in this house, D-5”.

Finally, the order pointed to Koli’s “confession” as a key point in the case, stating that it could be “used against” Pandher.

The order stated that before working for Pandher, “Koli had worked in a number of places but had not committed such acts”. The court said that when Pandher “would bring call girls”, Koli would “cook food for them” while Pandher “would drink with these girls”.

