Nithari killings: Moninder Singh Pandher, Surinder Koli get death sentence in Pinki Sarkar case

A CBI court in Ghaziabad sentenced Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli to death in the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Noida. Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, the court observed that the case falls under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category. Pinki Sarkar was abducted and killed in 2006. The duo were found guilty by the court on July 22.
Koli abducted Pinki from outside Pandher’s residence when she was returning home from work, and raped and killed her. After committing the crime he beheaded the victim and threw the head and her garments in the drain behind the residence. The prosecution also charged Koli with tampering of evidence. An FIR was lodged in the case in 2007 after Pinki’s parents identified her clothes. Her identity was later established through DNA profiling.
Though Pandher pleaded not guilty in the case, he was found guilty of conspiracy. This is the eight case in the Nithari killings. The Allahabad High Court earlier acquitted Pandher, but he is now facing trial in three other cases. Koli was death sentence in six of the 16 filed against him.
The case came to light after police discovered skulls and skeletal remains of 16 people including children from the drain outside Pandher’s residence.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 24, 2017 at 2:49 pmFor GOD sake , now send them to the gallows immediately, tax payer can not pay for them keeping alive there are 16 proven murders by them. Please help the deceased souls.Reply
- Jul 24, 2017 at 2:22 pmEven after 10 years the case is on going. Understand its really tough to get the evidences but can we increase the number of people in the investigation if that is one of the reason for such delays. Death sentence should be given to all those people who have committed the heinous crime of RAPE. Its really injustice towards the victim by even giving a life imprisonment to the culprits. Just my concern to the family of what they would have gone through until the verdict is out. Its really surprising that even after so much education and awareness Women do not collectively ask for one punishment in the whole world. Let all the rapist be hanged in a single international day. I would suggest that let the victim announce the punishment that the culprit should deserve. Also understand that the notion of not all women is the same.Reply