Top Stories
  • Nithari killings case: CBI awards death penalty to Surinder Koli, Moninder Singh Pandher

Nithari killings case: CBI awards death penalty to Surinder Koli, Moninder Singh Pandher

The Nithari killings surfaced during when skeletal remains of 16 persons, mostly children, were discovered from the backyard of Moninder Singh Pandher's house by the local police in Noida.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: December 8, 2017 5:08 pm
koli, pandher, nithari case, death sentence, cbi court, surinder kohli, moninder singh pandher, nithari killings noida, noida cannibalism murder case, indian express Nithari killings convicts Surinder Koli (R) and Moninder Singh Pandher (L) (Express Photos by Gajendra Yadav/Ganesh Tendulkar)
Top News

A CBI special court in Ghaziabad on Friday awarded death sentence to Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surendra Koli in connection with one of the 16 murder cases infamous as the Nithari killings. The sentence was passed by the court in the case of rape and murder of a 25-year-old maid servant.

This was ninth among the 16 cases in which Koli was convicted. This was also the third case in which both Pandher and Koli were convicted by the court on Thursday. “Both Koli and Pandher have been awarded death sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI had told the court that the victim was a domestic help who went missing on October 12, 2006. Her identification was done through her clothes found from the human remains found from the area behind Pandher’s house in Nithari village in Sector 31, Noida, the agency had said.

The Nithari killings surfaced during when skeletal remains of 16 persons, mostly children, were discovered from the backyard of Pandher’s house by the local police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 08: Latest News