2006 Nithari killings: CBI court convicts Mohinder Pandher, Surinder Koli

The CBI court in Ghaziabad convicted Mohinder Singh Pandher and helper Surinder Koli in 2006 Nithari serial murders case, reported news agency ANI. Quantum of the sentence for both the accused will be announced on July, 24. The court convicted Mahinder and Surinder on the revelations made by CBI regarding the last victim in the Nithari killings case, Pinki Sarkar (20). The CBI had found the skull and clothes discarded behind the house of Mohinder Pandher in Nithari. His helper Surinder had earlier confessed to killing, raping of children and committing acts of cannibalism.

According to the documents pertaining to the case, Surinder carried the body to the first floor of the bathroom and dismembered the body with a knife and threw her head and garments behind the house. An FIR was lodged after the parents identified her dead daughters clothes on April 2007 and afterwards Kohli also identified her black slippers.

This is the eighth case related to the Nithari killings. Surinder was earlier awarded death sentence for six of the sixteen cases filed against him while Mohinder was released on bail. The case came to light in 2006 when the police discovered skulls and bones of 16 people from near Moninder Singh Pandher’s house in his Noida village, Nithari.

