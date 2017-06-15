Nitesh Rane suggests entry of Shiv Sena in Guinness book for threats to leave Maharashtra govt

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane. (File Photo) Congress MLA Nitesh Rane. (File Photo)

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane has made a unique request with the Guinness Book of World Records, saying that the Shiv Sena should be registered for recording the highest number of threats to leave the Maharashtra government.

In a tweet posting an image of a letter addressed to the director of the Guinness Book of World Records, the MLA from Kankavli on Wednesday said that he would like to “register a record on behalf of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray”.

“I, Mr. Nitesh Rane (MLA, Maharashtra Constituency) would like to register a record on behalf of Shiv Sena party chief Mr. Uddhav Thackeray,” the letter that Rane tweeted said.

“We would like to register a record on his behalf, for announcing number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw their support from the Maharashtra government,” the letter dated June 14 read.

He also said that such a record would be the first of its kind to be registered in the Guinness Book of Records.

The Shiv Sena, which has been an important ally of the BJP in the Maharashtra government has frequently threatened to withdraw its support in the state government over various issues. The party had recently said that if the BJP-led government failed to waive farmers’ loan, it would pull out of support.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd