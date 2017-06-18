NIT Srinagar to shut gates after 5 pm as India face Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

As India prepares to take on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, NIT Srinagar will bar its students from leaving or entering the campus after 5 pm. In April last year, the campus witnessed clashes between the local and non-local students after a group of Kashmiri students allegedly celebrated India’s loss against West Indies in the T20 world cup.

On June 16, the NIT Srinagar administration issued a notice stating that the campus gates will be closed after 5 pm on Sunday and no students will be allowed to leave. The notice was signed by the Dean Students Welfare, who is also in-charge of the security.

Last year’s clashes led to CRPF personnel being deployed on the campus, with local students demanding that they be shifted to NITs in their home states and the NIT Srinagar campus be moved to Jammu. The students also alleged that they were assaulted by the J&K police. They took to social media and shared videos and photographs of those injured in lathicharge by the police.

The HRD Ministry dispatched a team of officials to visit the campus and placate the protesting students. The students claimed that they were threatened by HODs and college staff.

