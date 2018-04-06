Nissan study finds three out of ever five Indians use mobiles while driving

The survey has “revealed that Indians are posing a serious threat on the road with 3 in every 5 admitting using mobile phones while driving,” the company said in a statement. (Representational Image) The survey has “revealed that Indians are posing a serious threat on the road with 3 in every 5 admitting using mobile phones while driving,” the company said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Three out of every five drivers in India used mobile phones while driving but only one in four admitted to have been caught for breaking the law, according to a study conducted by Japanese auto major Nissan. As per the Nissan Connected Families of India survey, the number of people who used mobile phones while driving was the highest in North India with 62 per cent as compared to 52 per cent in South.

When it came to over-speeding, Kerala had the highest number of offenders with 60 per cent of respondents admitting it, followed by 51 per cent in Delhi and 28 per cent in Punjab. Nissan had conducted the study in 20 states in India in December-January interviewing 2,199 people.

The survey has “revealed that Indians are posing a serious threat on the road with 3 in every 5 admitting using mobile phones while driving,” the company said in a statement. At the same time, only one in four Indians have admitted that they have been caught by cops breaking this law, it added. Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said it not only revealed some startling facts but also raised a need for in-car technology and connectivity for safety.

“This has been further affirmed by the fact that 53 per cent respondents expressed the desire to be connected to their family even while driving,” he added. The survey also found that 68 per cent of the respondents confessed to always getting lost while driving to a new place, often leaving their families worried and anxious.

“Moreover, nearly 64 per cent of the respondents admitted to getting late for meetings. This trend varied from North to South, as 65 per cent respondents in Kerala conceded to failing in keeping time commitments as opposed to 48 per cent in Punjab,” the survey said.

