Nirmala Sitharaman to flag off Indian Navy women crew’s attempt to circle the globe

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo/Files) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo/Files)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will flag off the Indian Navy women crew’s attempt to circumnavigate the globe in Panaji on Sunday. An all-women crew will be managing the whole operation on a sailing vessel in the first-ever global journey, said a release issued by the Press Information Bureau. “The flagging off of ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ would be held at the hands of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 12.30 pm on September 10 at INS Mandovi Boat Pool, Verem, near Panaji,” it said.

The crew would be circumnavigating the globe on an Indian built sail boat, INSV Tarini. The circumnavigation will finish around March 2018. During this time, the team would be sailing over many oceans, a naval spokesperson said. The entire distance will be covered in five legs and the crew will have stop overs at four ports for replenishment of ration and repairs, as necessary, he said. The ports where the crew will have stop overs are: Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falklands) and Cape Town (South Africa), the spokesperson said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister, New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the Six women officers of the Indian Navy who are due to circumnavigate the globe on the sailing vessel INSV Tarini, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba is also seen. (PTI Photo/PIB)

