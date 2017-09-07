Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as India’s new defence minister

Nirmala Sitharaman seen taking charge of the defence minister in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI) Nirmala Sitharaman seen taking charge of the defence minister in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI)

Nirmala Sitharaman, who earlier held the Commerce and Industries portfolio in the Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday took charge as the country’s new defence minister in New Delhi. She was welcomed by outgoing defence minister Arun Jaitley. Sitharaman was given charge of the ministry after the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday where she was elevated to cabinet rank. She is the country’s first full-time woman defence minister. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi also held the defence portfolio as additional charge.

The ministry did not have a full time minister after Manohar Parrikar took charge of Goa as the chief minister after the BJP was able to form a coalition government earlier this year. The charge was then given to Jaitley who also handled the finance and corporate affairs portfolios.

“I thank PM Modi for having vested confidence in me and giving me such a critical portfolio,” news agency ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying. She added that the armed forces are her first priority. “Armed forces’ families are a priority,” said Sitharaman as she stressed on ensuring taking care of soldiers.

Seema Dundia, DIG, RAF, said it was a “positive development” that Sitharaman was accorded the portfolio. “Being a woman defence minister doesn’t mean she is less than any of her counterparts; it’s a welcome change,” she said.

Endorsing Dundia’s view, Padma Bandyopadhyay, first woman Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force, said, “I am extremely happy and proud that she Sitharaman has broken the glass ceiling. She proved herself at every point and was promoted. She’ll surely bring laurels to cabinet and the country.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd