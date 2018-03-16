Sitharaman takes a dig at Pakistan, says India does not believe in ‘dirty bombs’

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

India takes nuclear non-proliferation very seriously and unlike some of its neighbours, it does not believe in “dirty bombs”, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

Sitharaman, while speaking at a book release function in the national capital on Friday, said India is complying with nuclear non-proliferation regulations despite not being a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty (NPT).

“We are signing nuclear treaties as a commitment to non-proliferation and are not supportive of illegal spread,” she said. “Unlike some of our neighbours, India does not believe in dirty bombs, we take non-proliferation very seriously,” she added.

Sitharaman also said infiltration bids from across the border with Pakistan have “not come down”. “We are remaining alert, we will not entertain infiltration,” she said.

On the issue of rising militancy-related incidents in Kashmir, the minister said the government is working with the state government to deal with the issue.

“Efforts are going on and government is engaged,” she said, referring to the visits of the Centre’s interlocutor who has been engaging with different sections of people in the state.

She said India does not want an escalation in tensions, but it is for Pakistan to prove that their territory is not being used for terrorism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App