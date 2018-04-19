See video: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnesses IAF exercise in northeast sector

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnessing IAF operations under Exercise Gaganshakti. (Source: DefenceMinIndia/Twitter) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman witnessing IAF operations under Exercise Gaganshakti. (Source: DefenceMinIndia/Twitter)

The Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited Air Force Station Chabua in the northeast today to witness and assess the ongoing IAF operations under Exercise Gaganshakti.

Accompanied by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, the Defence Minister visited Pasighat Advanced Landing Ground, where the operations by Su-30 MKI fighters, C-17 Globemaster aircraft and rocket loading on Mi-17 V5 helicopters were demonstrated. At Pasighat ALG, she also witnessed an assault drill by the IAF’s Garuds, who had landed earlier by the C-17 Globemaster.

After Pasighat, Sitharaman proceeded to visit the Air to Ground weapons range at Dullong Mukh, where a strike package of Su-30 aircraft orchestrated a concentrated delivery of Laser Guided 1000 Lbs, conventional 1000 Lbs and 100 Kg bombs. Mi-17 V5 Helicopters also demonstrated their strike capability in the armed role wherein they delivered 80mm rockets on a simulated target.

Exercise Gaganshakti-2018 is a large-scale IAF exercise which is currently in its second phase. The assets have now been deployed along the northern region and operations are taking place in full swing. These operations, under the umbrella of net-centricity, supported by combat enablers like AWACS, FRA and ISR assets, will give the operators a near real-time experience of conducting sustained and challenging operations in a simulated short and intense two-front war scenario.

