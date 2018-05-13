Sitharaman says Sharif’s remarks on 26/11 attacks vindicate govt’s stand, Pakistan ex-minister blames India over delay in trial

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India had maintained outright that the plot for the Mumbai attacks was hatched in Pakistan. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India had maintained outright that the plot for the Mumbai attacks was hatched in Pakistan. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif tacitly admitted to Pakistan ‘militants’ being behind the 26/11 attacks, the remarks have been lapped up by politicians from both the neighbouring countries to target each other. While Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Sharif’s disclosure “serious” and one that vindicated India’s stand, former Pakistan interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the “uncooperative attitude” and “stubbornness” of the Indian government had been the biggest roadblock in the trial reaching a conclusion.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sitharaman said India had maintained outright that the plot for the Mumbai attacks was hatched in Pakistan and the handlers of the 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba men who stormed the Taj Hotel operated from the neighbouring country. “It is very serious disclosure. India’s position has been that the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack operated from Pakistan. We strongly believe that the handlers of the attack were in Pakistan,” Sitharaman said, adding, “It (Sharif’s remarks) only proves that India’s stand has been right all the way.”

In a rare admission from a top Pakistani leader, Sharif, in an interview to Dawn, said that militant organisations were active in the country and questioned Islamabad’s policy to allow “non-state actors” to cross the border and “kill” people in Mumbai. Without naming Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and Maulana Masood Azhar’s militant organisations — Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Jaish-e-Mohammad — operating in the country with impunity, Sharif said: “Militant organisations are active in Pakistan… Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill over 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial.”

Reacting to Sharif’s statement, Nisar, under whose watch the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was investigating the Mumbai attacks, said despite India possessing “90 per cent of the evidence” of the incident, it did not bother to share those with Pakistani courts. “Despite repeated efforts, India refused to share those facts and evidence with FIA and the investigative committee formed by Pakistani courts,” he claimed.

The former interior minister also questioned the haste in hanging Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, and asserted it was done to bash Pakistan in international forums. “Kasab was hanged in such haste, so that the Mumbai attacks could be used as a tool for Pakistan bashing across the world on political basis,” he said. Nisar said the FIA was not even allowed to question Kasab even once despite repeated requests. “There was no bigger evidence of the Indian government’s lack of interest in taking the case to its end than its refusal to allow FIA to question Kasab,” he said.

He also claimed that although Pakistan had cooperated with the Indian government for information-sharing regarding every terrorist incident, India had not reciprocated for incidents inside Pakistan. Recently, Pakistan’s interior ministry abruptly removed the chief prosecutor from the Mumbai terror attack case for “not taking the government line”.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has decided to hold a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the “recent misleading media statement” about Mumbai terror attack, PTI reported.

