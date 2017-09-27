Nirmala Sitharaman chairs first DAC, clears sonars, missiles for Navy

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after taking charge at her office in New Delhi on Thursday, becoming the first full-time woman Defence Minister of the country. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan(PTI9_7_2017_000095b) New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after taking charge at her office in New Delhi on Thursday, becoming the first full-time woman Defence Minister of the country. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan(PTI9_7_2017_000095b)

Chairing her first Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday cleared two projects related to the Indian Navy. One of them includes the purchase of indigenous sonars worth Rs 200 crore for naval ships.

“It will provide a significant boost to the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities,” a statement said.

The upgraded sonars will be fitted to the Navy’s destroyers and frigates, Defence Ministry officials told news agency IANS.

These sonars are designed, developed and manufactured indigenously by the DRDO and the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Kochi.

The DAC also cleared procurement of missiles for replenishing the naval inventory.

Sitharaman also reviewed the status of the Capital Acquisition Schemes and directed that the schemes are to be meticulously monitored and brought to maturity within stipulated timelines.

She said that holding DAC meets fortnightly will enable speeding up the process of capability development of the armed forces.

with inputs from IANS

