BJP says I-T cases against Chidambaram kin Cong’s ‘Nawaz Sharif moment’, he hits back

Targeting former finance minister P Chidambaram, BJP on Sunday termed income tax cases against his family members the Congress’s “Nawaz Sharif moment”. Hitting back, the Opposition party said I-T department is a “caged parrot” of the BJP-led government.

At a press meet at BJP headquarters, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted Chidambaram over the I-T department filing chargesheets in a Chennai court on May 11 against his wife Nalini, son Karti and his wife Srinidhi under Section 50 of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

“The parallels cannot be missed out in this case. I am wondering if for Congress party in India, we are seeing the Nawaz Sharif moment,” said Sitharaman.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has disqualified Sharif from holding office owing to non-disclosure of assets and income earned abroad. The former Pakistan Prime Minister is currently facing a probe on orders of Pakistan’s top anti-corruption body for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.

Sitharaman alleged that Chidambaram and his family members held illegal assets in 14 countries and 21 foreign bank accounts worth three billion dollars. She claimed that according to the chargesheets, the family, as well as a firm linked to Karti, have been accused of failing to disclose investments to the tax authority in violation of the anti-black money law. The chargesheets pertain to non-disclosure, either partly or fully, of immovable assets in Cambridge in the UK worth Rs 5.37 crore, property worth Rs 80 lakh in the UK, and assets worth Rs 3.28 crore in the US, she alleged.

Targeting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, she said, “The Congress party president, incidentally who is also out on bail on some financial transactions which are questionable, should certainly comment and tell the entire party and people of India whether he is going to investigate this.”

BJP chief Amit Shah too targeted Chidambaram and the Congress. “This explains why despite Supreme Court’s orders Sonia Gandhi, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh & then FM P Chidambaram dragged their feet on the formation of SIT, one of the first decisions taken by Modi govt, to fight Black Money! How could they indict their own selves?” Shah tweeted.

Lashing out at Sitharaman’s remarks, Chidambaram tweeted, “The buzz in Delhi is that Ms Nirmala Sitaraman will be removed as Defence Minister and appointed as the lawyer of the Income-tax department. Welcome to the bar, Ms Sitaraman.” Targeting Shah, he said in a subsequent tweet, “The president of the richest political party in India is dreaming of billions of dollars! Bring the money back and put Rs 15 lakh in the account of every Indian as you promised.”

The buzz in Delhi is that Ms Nirmala Sitaraman will be removed as Defence Minister and appointed as lawyer of the Income-tax department. Welcome to the bar, Ms Sitaraman. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 13, 2018

Responding to Sitharaman’s attack, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press meet that the I-T department is a caged parrot of the BJP-led government and asserted that allegations against Chidambaram are baseless. “You must have seen during the Karnataka elections the important role played by the Income Tax department and before that during the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. During Karnataka elections, everyday we heard about raids being carried out… But did you hear about Income Tax department has carried out raids against any BJP MLA, candidate or leader.”

“We have been telling you about the Income Tax department…the government has a big cage and it has filled with it parrots and crows…Income Tax department is yet another caged bird. You identify the bird. There are several birds in the cage,” he said. As far as Chidambaram’s issue is concerned, he said, “the statement issued by his chartered accountant the other day was very clear.” “The investments in question were made through bank remittances. They were duly disclosed in the returns of income filed under section 139 of the Income Tax act for the relevant assessment year… The returns of income are a complete answer to the baseless allegation,” he said, quoting the statement of Chidambaram’s chartered accountant.

Targeting Sitharaman, he said, “You have been made the Defence Minister to protect and defend the country. Half the time you are defending your cabinet colleagues who are facing allegations and the rest of the time you are busy attacking Congress leaders.”

