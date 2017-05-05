Nirbhaya gangrape verdict: Justice has been done, says Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File Photo) Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said that she was happy that the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence for the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. “I am happy that the verdict has been upheld and I wish it had come sooner. But, five years is not a long time by legal standards in India,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the entire country is happy that the death sentence has been given. “People had forgotten this could happen,” she said. She said the verdict will act as a deterrent against such heinous crimes.

The cabinet minister also remarked that justice will catch up with the juvenile ‘who has gone scot-free.’ “We amended JJ Act after this incident,” she added.

The juvenile, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment at a juvenile home and was released last year, was one of the six men convicted of raping and killing a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in 2012. The woman was gang-raped on a moving bus and passed away two weeks after the assault. Another convict, Ram Singh, was found dead in his cell at Tihar Jail. Four of the remaining convicts were today awarded the death sentence by the Supreme Court.

The court noted that the case had sent a ‘tsunami of shock’ all over and was a rarest of rare case. It was the “most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack” on the victim, the Supreme Court said.

The death was sentence was first awarded by the trial court which heard the case and later upheld by the Delhi High Court.

