Nirbhaya gangrape case: CCTV footage not tampered with, says SC

Media outside the Supreme Court that confirmed death sentence for the four convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case in New Delhi on Friday. 23-year old Nirbhaya was gangraped and tortured on a moving bus on Dec 16, 2012. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court today held that the CCTV footage, which gave the initial clue about the bus in which the barbaric December 16, 2012 crime was committed, was not tampered with by the police. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra, which appreciated the way in which the probe was conducted in the case with the help of modern and scientific techniques, said the aspect of CCTV footage was quite relevant in the prosecution’s case.

“Once it is proved before the court through the testimony of the experts that the photographs and the CCTV footage are not tampered with, there is no reason or justification to perceive the same with the lens of doubt,” the bench said.

The apex court, which upheld the death penalty awarded to the four convicts in the gangrape and murder case, rejected the contentions of the defence counsel that the CCTV footage was tampered with to falsely implicated the accused.

“There is no reason or justification to disregard the CCTV footage, for the same has been duly proved and it clearly establishes the description and movement of the bus,” the bench said.

