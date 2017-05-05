Nirbhaya gangrape convicts get death: Who said what

A candle light tribute to Nirbhya on the occasion of Nirbhya gangrape anniversary in Lucknow. A candle light tribute to Nirbhya on the occasion of Nirbhya gangrape anniversary in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Delhi High Court decision to give death sentence to four Nirbhaya gangrape convicts. The four convicts, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were found guilty of raping and murdering the 23-year-old physiotherapy student who was on her way home after watching a movie in Saket. The judgment has received strong reactions from all corners with several prominent figures expressing their views on apex court’s decision.

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, in a tweet, said that he is happy that the those who committed the crime are given appropriate punishment. “Behen nirbhaya ham sharminda hain ki hum sabke rehte aisa hua. Ishwar tumhari aatma ko santosh de ki nirmam gunhagaaron ko aakhir uchit saza mili (Sister Nirbhaya, We are filled with sorrow that in spite of us all being there, such a tragedy happened with you. May god give relief to your soul that at least the criminals are given appropriate punishment),” he said. Another AAP leader Ashish Khetan described the judgement as “historic” and said in a tweet, “Historic judgement by SC in Nirbhaya case. Let this be the beginning of speedy & effective justice for every victim of gender violence.”

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal also welcomed the decision by the apex court. “DCW welcomes SC decision. Finally, justice was delayed but not denied. Nirbhaya’s rapist will be served death penalty now,” she said.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said that she wish the judgment had come sooner. “I am happy that the verdict has been upheld though I wish it had come sooner,” she told news agency ANI. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma too welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court in a tweet. “Brutal, Diabolical, Barbaric Act” – Deserved nothing less than Death. Welcome the Hon’ble SC judgement in #Nirbhaya’s case,” she tweeted.

A P Singh, the lawyers of the convicts expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment and said that the decision is a violation of human rights violation. “Samaaj mein message dene ke liye kisi ko phansi nahi de sakte, human rights ki dhajiyaan udd gayi (To give a message to society, you cann hang anyone. It is a violation of human rights),” he said. “Justice not done, we will file review petition after reading the order,” Singh further added.

Nirbhaya’s father expressed satisfaction over the judgement after the court proceedings. Speaking to news agency ANI, the victim’s father said that the decision by the apex court is a victory for his family. “It’s a victory for my family,I am very happy with the judgement,” he said.

