Nirbhaya gangrape case LIVE updates: Supreme Court upholds death sentence to four convicts

The Supreme Court today upheld the death sentence awarded to four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case by a Delhi fast-track court in 2013. Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Ram Singh and a juvenile were held guilty of gang-raping and murdering a 23-year-old student in the national capital. The victim, who put up a brave fight, died about a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital where she was battling for life.

During the course of the trial, Ram Singh was found dead in prison. The juvenile, who was tried by the juvenile justice board, served three years in a remand home and has since been released. We’re getting you the latest updates from the Supreme Court as well as the reactions to the apex court’s order. For a recap on the entire case, click here Nirbhaya gangrape case 2012: A look at what all has happened over the years.

Nirbhaya gangrape case LIVE updates:

2.17 pm: The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts. They will be hanged, says the Supreme Court. While reading out the order, the apex court said that the act demonstrates ‘perversion of the accused’.

2.15 pm: As it begins reading out the verdict, the Supreme Court has said that the criminal conspiracy allegations stand established against the accused. It also said that the DNA profiling of the accused proved their presence in the bus. The dying declaration of the victim is also consistent, the apex court has said.

2.00 pm: Parents of the victim have arrived and are present in the Supreme Court. The court is likely to pronounce its order anytime now, on whether it will uphold the Delhi High Court’s order awarding the death sentence to the four convicts.

1.55 pm: The matter will come up at 2 pm this afternoon, and lawyers have already started entering the already packed court room in the Supreme Court. The case has been closely tracked for the last four years by lawyers, civil society groups and citizens at large.

1.40 pm: In 2014, when the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction and death penalty, it termed the offence as ‘extremely fiendish’ and ‘unparalleled in the history of criminal jurisprudence’ and said the ‘exemplary punishment’ was the need of the hour.

1.35 pm: To recap, the trial court that was set up in 2013, passed its order awarding the death sentence in September that year. The accused were convicted on all 13 counts and were awarded the death sentence. The juvenile in the case was sent to a remand home. The maximum sentence that can be awarded to a juvenile is three years.

1.30 pm: Hours before the Supreme Court pronounces its order, the mother of the victim, speaking to reporters, had this to say: “We have full faith in the judicial system and I am sure that the Supreme Court will announce death sentence in its verdict for the guilty. I am sure the Supreme Court will give justice to my daughter. This will set an example for the world.” You can read more about it, here.

The victims mother Asha Devi sits next to her daughter’s bravery awards in their Dwarka residence. Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia. The victims mother Asha Devi sits next to her daughter’s bravery awards in their Dwarka residence. Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The protests that followed the 2012 Delhi gangrape case saw huge demonstrations, not just in Delhi, but in various other parts of the country. A committee was then set up to recommend changes in existing laws and work towards safety measures for women. The Justice Verma Committee submitted a slew of recommendations to the central government. Moreover, the then government constituted a Nirbhaya fund with Rs 1000 crore for works related to the safety of women. The then government, however, came under severe criticism for failing to use the allocated fund.

