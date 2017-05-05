Nirbhaya gangrape case: Supreme Court to decide on convicts’ plea against death sentence

A public protest in the aftermath of the December 16, 2012 gangrape in New Delhi A public protest in the aftermath of the December 16, 2012 gangrape in New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday will decide on the plea filed by the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape case against the death sentence awarded to them by the trial court and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

The bench comprising of Justice Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will decide on the death sentence awarded to Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Singh. On March 13, 2014, the Delhi High Court had upheld the decision by the court, after which the convicts had filed an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the HC judgement. The apex court on May 27 reserved its verdict on the pleas of the convicts. There has been an allegation that the trial court did not separately consider ‘mitigating’ circumstances of each convict while awarding them the death sentence.

On December 16 2012, a 23-year old physiotherapist was brutally raped by six men inside a moving bus. The victim succumbed to injuries 13 days later in a hospital in Singapore. One of the convicts Ram Singh was found dead inside Tihar Jail in March 2013, while another, a juvenile at the time of the crime, was sentenced to a maximum of 3 years sentence inside a juvenile home. He was later released.

While Delhi police had sought a death penalty against the convicts, describing the crime as falling into “rarest of rare” cases, the defence lawyer has asked for a reduced sentence on grounds of poor background and young age of the convicts.

The case had sparked a huge public agitation in the national capital with thousands of people taking to streets demanding stricter punishment for sexual harassment against women. There were angry protests and clashes with security forces in other cities across the country too. It also led to lengthy deliberations in Parliament with lawmakers across political parties agreeing that the punishment was lenient. It led to the setting up of a judicial committee that recommended stricter punishment and faster trials in courts. In 2013, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance was promulgated by President Pranab Mukherjee which also provides for death penalty in rape cases. In 2015, the Juvenile Justice Bill was passed in Parliament providing for accused who are above the age of 16 to be treated as adults under the law. After the sensational case made national and international headlines, there was a steady surge in the number of rape cases registered at police stations across the country.

