Nirbhaya Fund not being used for women, says mother

"The Nirbhaya Fund should have been used for women security and empowerment but it is being for works like road construction," said Asha Devi.

By: PTI | Ballia | Updated: December 30, 2017 6:32 pm
"The fund needs to be used in setting up schools and hospitals," she stressed.
The mother of a woman whose gangrape in a moving bus and subsequent death in 2012 triggered a nationwide outrage has alleged that the Nirbhaya Fund set up in her daughter’s name was not being used for security and empowerment of women.

“The Nirbhaya Fund should have been used for women security and empowerment but it is being for works like road construction,” Asha Devi said at a programme in her village Maderwa Kala to mark the conclusion of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Yatra which had started from Lucknow.

“The fund needs to be used in setting up schools and hospitals,” she stressed. She also said her pleas for an appointment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the past two months had proved futile.

  1. Vihari N
    Dec 30, 2017 at 6:45 pm
    Jai will Open an NGO for Women Safety and get all these funds.
