Nirbhaya case: Arvind Kejriwal hails SC verdict, says women’s safety duty of all

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today hailed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the death penalty of four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape case of a paramedic student, saying ensuring women’s safety was the duty of all.

“Nirbhaya case shook the conscience of the nation. Final verdict reminds all of us about our duty towards ensuring women safety (sic),” he tweeted.

The apex court today confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the case, saying it had sent a “tsunami of shock” and was a “rarest of rare” case, in which the most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack was carried out on the 23-year-old woman.

A three-judge bench upheld the Delhi High Court judgment which had concurred with the trial court’s decision to send the four convicts to the gallows. Those sentenced to death are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

