Nirbhay missile’s crucial parts to come from Pune labs

Chandipur: A view of the ‘NIRBHAY’ sub-sonic cruise missile of DRDO, successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Chandipur: A view of the ‘NIRBHAY’ sub-sonic cruise missile of DRDO, successfully flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The indigenously designed and developed long-range subsonic cruise missile Nirbhay, which underwent a fifth test firing from an Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore on Tuesday, has a significant contribution from three Pune laboratories of the DRDO for crucial parts like initial booster, warhead and the launcher.

Pune-based High Energy Material Research Laboratory (HEMRL) located has contributed for the initial booster system that launches the missile. The other laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the warhead of the missile and its special launcher was designed and developed by the Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), R&DE(E) at Dighi in Pune.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App