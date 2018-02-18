Nirav Modi was BJP partner: Shiv Sena

In picture, Nirav Modi In picture, Nirav Modi

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the PNB case and alleged that diamond czar Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the scandal, had been a “partner” of BJP and helped the party collect election funds. The Sena, a BJP ally, said Modi’s promise of putting an end to corruption, highlighted through his slogan “na khaunga, na khane dunga”, was in tatters after the alleged fraudulent transactions of Rs 11,400 crore at the bank came to light.

“It has come to light that Nirav Modi left the country in January. However, he was seen with the Prime Minister in Davos just a few weeks ago (during the World Economic Forum). Nirav Modi has been a partner of the BJP and was at the forefront in helping the BJP collect funds for elections,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial stated, “PM Modi’s election slogan of na khaunga, na khane dunga proved ineffective in this case. An FIR had been lodged against Nirav bhai earlier. How did he then manage to go to Davos and meet PM Modi, along with other industrialists?” it asked. The local unit of Shiv Sena has threatened to show black flag during Modi’s bhoomi pujan of Navi Mumbai International Airport on Sunday. In a statement issued in Mumbai, Sena leader Sanjay Bhaurao More said the protest will be held to highlight the BJP’s decision to ignore the Sena at the function.

– PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App