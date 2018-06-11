Nirav Modi reportedly seeks political asylum in UK: What is the process and what happens next?

The CBI has alleged that firms owned by Nirav Modi siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore The CBI has alleged that firms owned by Nirav Modi siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore

Diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in connection with cheating state-owned Punjab National bank of Rs 11,000 crore, has reportedly applied for political asylum in the United Kingdom. According to a Financial Times report, Modi is in London trying to claim asylum from what he calls “political persecution”.

So what happens next?

How asylum works

The official site of the UK government says asylum is granted to refugees, and to be eligible one should be unable to go back because they are fearing prosecution. “You should apply when you arrive in the UK or as soon as you think it would be unsafe for you to return to your own country. Your application is more likely to be denied if you wait,” the website states.

Who can seek asylum?

Applicants need to prove they are facing persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political opinion or anything else that puts a person at risk because of the political situation in their country.

What happens after applying for asylum?

An applicant has a meeting with an immgration officer in a screening process, and later an applicant has to participate in an interview with a caseworker.

How long does it take?

The government website says that a case is usually decided within six months. While waiting for the appeal to be decided, an applicant is required to inform authorities if the situation changes in their home country.

What happens if asylum is accepted or rejected?

If asylum is granted an applicant can stay for five years, after which one can apply for citizenship. An applicant may also be granted permission to stay for ‘other reasons’ if one doesn’t qualify to say as a refugee or for humanitarian reasons.

If an application is rejected by the UK government, an applicant can seek an administrative review from the government.

If the decision goes against an individual, they can also apply to a tribunal seeking a reversal of the decision. The tribunal is independent of the government and a judge will hear both sides before taking a decision. If the first tribunal’s decision goes an applicant, then one can apply to an upper tribunal.

Why Nirav Modi is wanted

The Central Bureau of Investigation, in one of its chargesheets, has alleged that firms owned by Modi siphoned off funds to the tune of Rs 6,498.20 crore using fraudulent Letters of Undertaking issued from a Punjab National Bank branch in Mumbai. His uncle, Mehul Choksi is accused of swindling the bank of Rs 7080.86 crore, making it possibly the biggest banking scam in the country, the CBI has alleged. Indian government agencies have seized properties owned by the jeweller and the CBI it could seek a Red Corner Notice against Modi and Choksi to have them detained abroad. The Indian government Read| PNB fraud: Nirav Modi jewellery estimated at less than 30 per cent of book value India’s Ministry of External Affairs reportedly told the Financial Times that the Indian government was waiting for the country’s law enforcement agencies to approach them before pushing for an extradition, which had thus far not happened. The Indian government has mantained that it is uncertain of Modi’s whereabouts.

India is already seeking the extradition of Vijay Mallya, a liquor and aviation tycoon, over unpaid loans to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines after the businessman and co-owner of the Formula One Force India team moved to Britain in March last year.

