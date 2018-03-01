Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Jatin Mehta have scammed, scrammed under Modi govt: Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked why did CBI register an FIR on 2017 when banks had lodged complaints with CBI on 2014. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked why did CBI register an FIR on 2017 when banks had lodged complaints with CBI on 2014.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for letting incidents like the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case happen under its nose, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Jatin Mehta have scammed and scrammed under the Modi government. In a press conference held in New Delhi, Surjewala asked why has no Red Corner Interpol Notice has been issued against Jatin Mehta, his wife and others till today by the Modi government. “In the past 12 days, it has come to light that Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Jatin Mehta have defrauded banks of Rs 31,000 crore,” he said.

Mimicking PM Narendra Modi’s slogan against corruption ‘Na khaunga na Khane dunga’, the Congress leader said, “Khaunga, aur khane dunga, aur pack karke le jane dunga. Lagta hai ye sarkaar ka naya nara ho gaya hai (Will eat, will let others eat and will also help them pack it and leave. Seems that this is the new slogan of this government).”

Asserting that Jatin Mehta’s modus operandi was similar to Nirav Modi’s, Surjewala said, “Under the ‘Art of Leaving’ culture, another scam has been unearthed. Jatin Mehta, a jeweler of Palanpur (Gujarat) has duped banks, including PNB of Rs 6,712crore. This exposure is of three Jatin Mehta’s companies– ‘Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Limited’, ‘Forever Precious Jewellery and Diamonds Limited’ and ‘Su Raj Diamonds’. Methodology to dupe was same as that of Chhota Modi.”

He further said, “Financial Statement of Winsome Diamonds for Financial Year 2015-16 records the fact that banks have filed the complaints with CBI/ED with receipt of a notice from Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).”

“Jatin Mehta and his wife conveniently fled from India, gave up Indian citizenship on June 2, 2016 and settled down as citizens of International Tax Heaven, St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean with whom Government has no extradition treaty,” he said.

Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Ltd is the second largest bank loan defaulter in the country after Kingfisher Airlines.

Surjewala also asked some questions to the Modi government including Mehta’s fraud case, the delay on CBI’s part to lodge a case despite banks lodging a complaint with them in 2014, among others.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said it has attached 41 properties, valued at over Rs 1,200 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe in the PNB scam against Gitanjali Gems and its promoter Mehul Choksi. It also examined Punjab National Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta at its zonal office in Mumbai today.

