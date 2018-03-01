Nirav Modi fraud case: CBI arrests PNB’s internal chief auditor

The PNB branch in Fort Mumbai from where Rs 11.300 Cr fraud has been spotted.

THE CBI Wednesday arrested an internal chief auditor of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in connection with the Rs 12,636 crore loan fraud pulled off by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The agency arrested M K Sharma, Internal Chief Auditor at PNB’s Brady House Branch, for alleged collusion in the scam and wilful ignorance of fraudulent issuance of over 300 letters of undertaking by the bank.

CBI sources said Sharma is a chief manager-ranked officer and was responsible for auditing the systems and practices of PNB, Brady House Branch. He was supposed to report any deficiencies found to the bank’s zonal audit office, sources said. “There is evidence that he has failed in his duty but has not been revealing full facts during interrogation. That is why his custodial interrogation is necessary,” a CBI officer said.

The scam has exposed gaping holes in the audit infrastructure and mechanisms of the bank as it continued for seven long years without anyone noticing anything amiss despite several audits carried out different levels.

Meanwhile, the ED, which is also probing the case, has written to 15 more banks to reveal details of loans taken by Modi and Choksi over and above the exposures in the PNB scam. The Indian Express had ealier reported that the ED had written to 16 banks for information.

The CBI has also asked Nirav Modi to appear before it next week in an email sent to him. Modi had earlier written an email to CBI refusing to join the CBI investigation, saying, “I have businesses here”. He did not specify which place he meant and thus his location still remains unknown.

In reply to the email, the CBI has “directed” him to approach the Indian mission in the country where he is residing so that immediate arrangement can be made for his travel to India, officials said. The agency has told him that it is mandatory for an accused to join the investigation whenever they are asked to, they said. He has been asked to appear for questioning next week, they said.

