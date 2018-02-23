Nirav Modi cites suspended passport for missing ED date

Nirav Modi is reported to be flitting between international destinations ever since the news of the alleged Rs 11,400-crore PNB loan fraud broke, and has been variously reported to have been in the US, Dubai and Belgium. (Representational image) Nirav Modi is reported to be flitting between international destinations ever since the news of the alleged Rs 11,400-crore PNB loan fraud broke, and has been variously reported to have been in the US, Dubai and Belgium. (Representational image)

Failing to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its summons, jewellery czar Nirav Modi has told the agency that he is unable to come as his passport is in suspension. Interestingly, it was ED that had requested the Ministry of External Affairs to suspend Nirav Modi’s passport in order to force him to come back to India. Nirav Modi is reported to be flitting between international destinations ever since the news of the alleged Rs 11,400-crore PNB loan fraud broke, and has been variously reported to have been in the US, Dubai and Belgium. Sources said that in a communication to the ED, Nirav Modi has said the temporary suspension of his passport and pending business issues are among the reasons for his non-appearance.

Nirav Modi was summoned by the ED— which has booked him, his brother Neeshal, wife Ami and uncle Mehul Choksi — for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has now issued fresh summons and he has now been asked to join the investigation and appear before the central probe agency in Mumbai on February 26.

Nirav Modi, it is learnt, had sent an email to the ED stating that while his passport was temporarily suspended, he was also dealing with the recent developments and investigations pertaining to the alleged bank fraud against his businesses in the country and hence, he was unable to depose before the agency.

A few years ago, liquor baron Vijay Mallya had cited the same reasons for not appearing before the ED, and the agency had asked him to approach the nearest Indian embassy and get a travel document issued in order to return to the country. Meanwhile, it is understood that Choksi, who has been summoned by the ED for Friday, will also be issued a fresh summons if he fails to appear.

The agency on Thursday seized shares, mutual funds and luxury cars worth over Rs 100 crore of the group companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi. The ED searches against the duo, launched on February 15, continued for the eighth day on Thursday.

