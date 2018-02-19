Nirav Modi case: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s silence on PNB scam speaks of his loyalties

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File) Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Gandhi said Modi’s silence is screaming about his ‘loyalties.’

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said while diamond jeweller Nirav Modi fled the country like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, the people of the country are waiting for the ‘chowkidaar’ to speak up.

On Sunday, Gandhi took potshots at PM Modi for spending two hours while speaking to students but ‘won’t speak for two minutes on the 22,000 crore banking scam.’ He also hit out at the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for going into hiding after the scam was revealed. “Stop behaving as if you are guilty,” Gandhi said.

पहले ललित फिर माल्या

अब नीरव भी हुआ फरार

कहाँ है ‘न खाऊँगा, न खाने दूँगा’ कहने वाला देश का चौकीदार? साहेब की खामोशी का राज़ जानने को जनता बेकरार

उनकी चुप्पी चीख चीख कर बताए

वो किसके हैं वफादार#ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 19, 2018

The Congress has been attacking the Centre ever since the PNB fraud was detected. The party has accused the Modi government of helping businessmen fleeing the country after looting public money. “This Rs 22,000 Crore scam cannot have been done without a high-level protection. It must have been known by the people in government beforehand otherwise it is not possible. PM will have to come forward and answer questions,” Gandhi said while interacting with the media on Saturday.

He also refuted the BJP’s charge that he had personal ties with Nirav Modi. Accusing the government of “trying to divert the issue,” Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister through his actions has destroyed the financial system of this country. He has taken money from people’s pockets and put it into the banking sector. And now his friends and cronies are stealing it from the banking sector.””

