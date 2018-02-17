Nirav Modi case: ED raids Gitanjali jewellers showroom in Udhampur of Jammu

Nirav Modi has been summoned in connection with Punjab National Bank fraud case. (File) Nirav Modi has been summoned in connection with Punjab National Bank fraud case. (File)

As part of its ongoing countrywide searches in properties linked to billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi, officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided a showroom of Gitanjali jewellers at Udhampur and seized gold jewellery and diamonds.

Choksi is managing director of Gitanjali Gems, he came under the radar of ED following a case against his nephew Nirav Modi for conducting fraudulent transactions from Punjab National Bank.

Sources said that ED searches at Gitanjali jewellers in Udhampur’s Sailan Talab area began around 10 am and continued till 2 pm. The officials are reported to have seized gold jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 2.5 crore.

