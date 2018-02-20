Nirav Modi case: CBI arrests three more PNB officials

CBI sleuths at Punjab National Bank’s south Mumbai branch on Monday. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) CBI sleuths at Punjab National Bank’s south Mumbai branch on Monday. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

CBI on Monday arrested three more officials of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore bank loan fraud allegedly carried out by Nirav Modi and his family.

The officials arrested have been identified as Bechhu B Tiwari, chief manager with PNB and in-charge of foreign exchange department; Yashwant Joshi, scale-II manager, Forex Department; and Praful Sawant, Scale-I officer (Export). All the officers were being questioned for the past three days before CBI arrested them after being convinced of their role in the scam, sources said.

“Searches are also going on at office of Nirav Modi group offices at Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel in Mumbai,” a CBI officer said. The agency is also interrogating four top officials of Nirav Modi companies including Firestar Diamond’s Vice President (Finance) Vipul Ambani. Ambani is reportedly the son of Dhirubhai Ambani’s younger brother Natubhai Ambani and has been with the company since 2014.

Others being questioned include chief financial officer Ravi Gupta; President (International Finance) Saurabh Sharma and senior finance manager Saurabh Parab.

