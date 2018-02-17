Nirav effect: Fraud started in UPA regime, says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express) Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express)

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the alleged PNB fraud started in 2011 in the UPA regime and continued, and it was exposed in the NDA regime because of its alertness and steps taken to bring transparency in the banking system.

Speaking to mediapersons at the state BJP headquarters, Javadekar claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had visited a gems exhibition of Nirav Modi in Delhi on September 13, 2013, and the very next day Allahabad Bank held a meeting to approve loan of Rs 1,550 crore to Geetanjali Gems. Gitanjali Gems is promoted by Mehul Choksi.

Javadekar said that then Director of Allahabad Bank Dinesh Dubey had opposed the proposal of loan, but the bank sanctioned it. The minister claimed that Dubey in November 2013 made a complaint to RBI and the finance secretary too, but the then finance secretary, instead of probing the complaint, mounted pressure on Dubey to resign. “We ask, who had pressured the then finance secretary and what was the connection between Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the exhibition and the loan?” Javadekar asked.

