Niranjan Patnaik appointed Odisha Congress President for second time

The Congress Party has removed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Prasad Harichandan and in his place appointed Niranjan Patnaik, after a meeting of the party’s state leaders with Rahul Gandhi, earlier today. Patnaik, the 70-year-old veteran of Congress politics, will be serving his second stint as the state president. He has served in the post earlier, between 2011 and 2013.

Congress has also appointed two MLAs, Naba Kishore Das and Chiranjiv Biswal, and former MP Pradeep Majhi as working presidents, to assist Patnaik. Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das is the new chairperson of the party’s campaign committee.

With Patnaik’s appointment, the Congress Party in Odisha took one more step to revive the party’s organizational decay. In March, the party had appointed Jitendra Singh as all India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Odisha. After the announcement of the new OPCC President, Patnaik immediately reached out to Congress leaders, who have been quitting the party.

“Anybody who wants Odisha’s progress is welcome to return to the party”, Patnaik said to the press. “Congress is in a difficult spot (in Odisha). It (reviving the party) is a big challenge. But BJD and BJP should not assume we are fighting a losing battle”.

The outgoing Congress state president Prasad Harichandan had been under renewed fire after the party lost the Bijepur assembly constituency stronghold in the February by-polls to the BJD by a huge margin. Harichandan was blamed for Congress coming in third place in a seat it had won three times before. The Bijepur defeat came on top of scepticism about Harichandan, after the weak performance of the Congress in the local body elections in 2017.

