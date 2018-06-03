Nipah virus outbreak: Health Minister J P Nadda reviews situation in Kerala

Union Health Minister J P Naddan (File photo) Union Health Minister J P Naddan (File photo)

Union Health Minister J P Nadda Saturday reviewed the situation in Kerala following the Nipah virus outbreak along with state health minister K K Shailaja. A multi-disciplinary central team led by Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and including experts from NCDC, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, EMR division, NIV Pune, has been deployed in Kozhikode. The team is monitoring the situation and supporting the state health authorities in managing the outbreak.

The central team has suggested triage of Nipah cases, establishment of dedicated isolation facilities in districts and strict infection control practices. Majority of the cases were found to have had contact with other Nipah cases. The team recommended enlisting and daily follow-up of all contacts. The Nipah virus has affected two districts — Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Read | At least 753 people are under observation for Nipah virus symptoms: WHO

Contact tracing and treatment and clinical management protocol has been provided to state authorities apart from several advisories. NCDC is monitoring the situation in various states through the Integrated Disease Control Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.

Samples were sent from states like Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and all samples were negative.

PTI adds: Reopening of schools and colleges in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala has been extended till June 12 and all examinations, except those conducted by UPSC, have been postponed as a precautionary measure in view of the Nipha outbreak.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App