Kerala Nipah outbreak LIVE UPDATES: State on alert, CM Vijayan closely monitoring situation

Kerala has been put on high alert after the rare Nipah virus claimed six lives in the state. More deaths with similar symptoms have been reported from the state and the authorities have sent the sample for tests. Also referred to as NiV, the infection spreads through fruit bats.
The Centre has rushed a rapid response team from the National Centre for Disease-Control, National Institute of Virology and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to contain the outbreak. More than a hundred samples collected from patients with suspected symptoms have been sent to NIV for confirmation.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also closely monitoring the situation. “All efforts are also being made to ensure that more lives are not lost,” Vijayan said, adding that the government was handling the issue with ‘utmost seriousness.’
Read | Nipah virus outbreak: Centre rushes health team to Kerala
Highlights
In India, the disease was first reported in 2001 and then in 2007. Seventy-one cases with 50 deaths were reported during the two outbreaks. Both the times, the disease was reported in areas of West Bengal bordering Bangladesh.
Read more — Express Explained | This Word Means: NIPAH Virus
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is also in close touch with the Kerala Health department. “We are closely monitoring the situation. I have spoken to Tourism Minister K J Alphons and Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and assured them all support of the Central government,” Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in a statement from Geneva Monday.
Nipah is infection spread through fruit bats and can both affect humans as well as domestic animals including dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep. Also referred as NiV virus, the infection in humans has a range of clinical presentations, from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory syndrome and fatal encephalitis.
Nipah virus infection gets its name from the village in Malaysia where the person from whom the virus was first isolated succumbed to the disease. The virus has been listed in the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Terrestrial Animal Health Code and must be reported to the OIE (OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code).
The NCDC team dispatched from the centre visited Changarothu amd Perambra, areas from where the virus was first reported. Taking stock of the situation,Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Dr Sujeet Singh, NCDC director said that there was no need for people to panic. He also added that the state health department has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Welcome to the live blog. More deaths with similar symptoms have been reported from the state and the authorities have sent the sample for tests. Follow this space to track all the latest developments of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala