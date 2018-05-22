Kerala Nipah outbreak LIVE UPDATES: State on alert, CM Vijayan closely monitoring situation

Kozhikode: Family members of the patients admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the ‘Nipah’ virus outbreak, in Kozhikode, on Monday. (PTI Photo) Kozhikode: Family members of the patients admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the ‘Nipah’ virus outbreak, in Kozhikode, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Kerala has been put on high alert after the rare Nipah virus claimed six lives in the state. More deaths with similar symptoms have been reported from the state and the authorities have sent the sample for tests. Also referred to as NiV, the infection spreads through fruit bats.

The Centre has rushed a rapid response team from the National Centre for Disease-Control, National Institute of Virology and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to contain the outbreak. More than a hundred samples collected from patients with suspected symptoms have been sent to NIV for confirmation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also closely monitoring the situation. “All efforts are also being made to ensure that more lives are not lost,” Vijayan said, adding that the government was handling the issue with ‘utmost seriousness.’

