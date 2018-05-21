Kerala Nipah outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Virus claims another life, death toll rises to 11

The death toll in the Nipah virus outbreak in north Kerala has touched 11, spreading panic across the state. The latest death is that of a nurse who treated patients of the outbreak at Perambra Taluk Hospital. Perambra, about 40 km from Kozhikode city, is the epicentre of the outbreak. While seven deaths have been reported from Kozhikode, four people who showed similar symptoms of viral encephalitis have died in Malappuram.
The National Institute of Virology in Pune has attributed three deaths in Changaroth village of Perambra to the virus. All three were members of the same family. At least 10 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across Kozhikode.
The health department has asked people not to believe the rumours generated on social media platforms like WhatsApp. Health Minister KK Shylaja said he will oversee the efforts of the department in Kozhikode and Malappuram where the spread of the infection has alarmed the locals.
While seven deaths have been reported from Kozhikode, four people who showed similar symptoms of viral encephalitis have died in Malappuram, the district’s medical officer Sakeena KJ told indianexpress.com. “We cannot confirm at this point that the deaths of four persons here are due to Nipah virus. But they showed similar symptoms of viral fever and encephalitis, so it could be suspected. We are taking all precautions,” she said. The deaths have been reported from Thennala, Mungiyur and Chettiparambu panchayats.
The nurse who died on Sunday, worked at the taluk hospital, reportedly in close contact with those who were infected. To prevent further spread of the infection, her body was cremated immediately without handing it over to her family.
On Monday, Kozhikode district medical officer Jayasree V told indianexpress.com, “We got the report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Sunday night, confirming Nipah virus infection in the blood samples of the three persons who had died initially. Now, four more persons who were allegedly in contact with the deceased have died at the Medical College." “Through secretions, the virus could spread from one person to another. It is a serious situation but there’s no need to panic. All those persons who were reportedly in contact with the infected are being closely monitored. We have asked the medical personnel to use all safety gear such as gloves and masks while dealing with potentially infected persons. The collector has already ordered the area around the home of the family with the initial deaths to be cordoned off,” Jayshree added, stressing that all practices to control the spread of the infection have been put in place. Read full report here.
A source close to TP Ramakrishnan, the district-in-charge minister, confirmed that a medical camp is in progress in Changaroth panchayat to assist those who may be reporting symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold. He said the minister has held a round of talks with district health officials and is coordinating with the state health department in ensuring the situation is under control.
Union Minister J P Nadda had yesterday directed the Director of National Centre for Disease Control to visit Kozhikode district to assist the state government. A central team is expected to visit the state to monitor the situation post the Union Health Minister's direction. "Reviewed the situation of deaths related to nipah virus in Kerala with Secretary Health. I have directed Director NCDC to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol for the disease in consultation with state government," Nadda said in a tweet.
Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday sought the central government's intervention to contain the outbreak. In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Ramachandran said some panchayats, including Kuttiyadi and Perambra, in his Lok Sabha constituency of Vatakara were in the grip of the "deadly virus." He added that some doctors have termed it as Nipah virus, while others said it was zoonotic, and that the spread is fast and fatal "The mortality rate is reportedly 70 per cent. The spread of the disease needs to be contained," he said in the letter.
Two more deaths were reported from the same region on Sunday. The deaths have triggered panic in the area, where 25 persons have been hospitalised with fever and suspected symptoms of encephalitis associated with Nipah virus. The health department has opened a control room in Kozhikode to tackle the situation.
On Sunday, the Kerala Health Department confirmed the deaths of three persons in Kozhikode. Five persons, three of them from a family, have died in the last two weeks at Changarothu village alone, triggering panic in the area. Kerala Health Services Director Dr R L Saritha said the examination of fluid samples collected from suspected cases had confirmed the presence of encephalitis associated with Nipah virus. “We got the confirmation report from National Institute of Virology, Pune. We had sent four samples to the institute and three of them tested positive for Nipah virus,’’ she had said.
