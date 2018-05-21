Kerala Nipah outbreak LIVE UPDATES: Virus claims another life, death toll rises to 11

The latest death is that of a nurse who treated patients of the outbreak at the Perambra Taluk Hospital. (Representational/AP) The latest death is that of a nurse who treated patients of the outbreak at the Perambra Taluk Hospital. (Representational/AP)

The death toll in the Nipah virus outbreak in north Kerala has touched 11, spreading panic across the state. The latest death is that of a nurse who treated patients of the outbreak at Perambra Taluk Hospital. Perambra, about 40 km from Kozhikode city, is the epicentre of the outbreak. While seven deaths have been reported from Kozhikode, four people who showed similar symptoms of viral encephalitis have died in Malappuram.

The National Institute of Virology in Pune has attributed three deaths in Changaroth village of Perambra to the virus. All three were members of the same family. At least 10 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across Kozhikode.