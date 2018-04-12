Ninety-two-year-old farmer killed in Thane

A neighbour, Manoj Kumar, who allegedly kidnapped the boy from his house and dumped his body after allegedly sexually assaulting him, has been arrested, police added. A neighbour, Manoj Kumar, who allegedly kidnapped the boy from his house and dumped his body after allegedly sexually assaulting him, has been arrested, police added.

A 92-old-farmer was allegedly killed by unidentified persons at his farm in the district, the police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Mahadeo Jadhav, was sleeping along with other family members in his house at a farm in Mohane village when some persons allegedly barged in and forcible took him away on Wednesday late night, police PRO Sukhada Narkar said. Wednesday morning, the farmer’s body, bearing several wounds on head and face, was found at some distance from his house, she said. The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 302 (murder) at the Khadakpada police station of Kalyan division, Narkar said. A search was underway to nab the killers, she said. The police suspect that the killing could be an attempt by some miscreants to grab the farmer’s land.

