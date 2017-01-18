Nine yoga records set at Bhilai event

THE BHARAT Swabhiman Nyas has announced that an estimated one lakh people, who assembled at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh on January 12, set nine world records of yoga and pranayam at one place together. The event, organised by Bharat Swabhiman, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti, Yuva Bharat and Kisan Seva Samiti, was held to mark the 154th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and the National Youth Day.

Yoga guru Ramdev, who flagged off the event in which 50,000 students participated, urged the youth to ensure the well-being of the body “to conquer ourselves and emerge victorious in all spheres of life”. According to a release from the Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Minister for Higher Education and Revenue Prem Prakash Pandey were among those who witnessed the sessions.