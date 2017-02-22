Defence ministry clears coastal surveillance network project

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

The defence ministry on Tuesday approved the phase two of the coastal surveillance network (CSN). Surprisingly, however, the national maritime authority (NMA) finds no mention, though the BJP-led NDA government had promised to set up the body in 2014.

The Defence Ministry cleared the project to set up 38 radar stations to significantly ramp up surveillance of the country’s over 7,500 km long coastline. The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, gave in-principle approval for the Rs 800-crore project..

Four mobile surveillance stations will also be set up and they will be integrated with the Vessel Traffic Management

System (VTMS) in Gulf of Kutch and Khambatt, Defence Ministry sources said. A total of 46 radar stations have already been set up under the first-phase of the ‘static sensor chain’ project for gap-less electronic surveillance along the coastline.

The lead integrator of the crucial project would be Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru. India had decided to significantly strengthen its coastal surveillance following the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The DAC also cleared a proposal to set up an integrated engine repair facility for Naval Mig-29K fighter jets at naval aircraft yard in Goa, the sources said. The meeting is also understood to have deliberated on a number of other initiatives including procurements. (With PTI inputs)

