Nine-year-old hurt in stone pelting at Prerana Express

A nine-year-old girl, travelling in Prerana Express, was injured when some unidentified persons pelted stones at the moving train near Udhna railway station in Surat Thursday night. Sayli Phule was at the window seat when a stone hit the panes and broken glass pieces pierced her hands. According to the sources, Sayli, a resident of Vadodara, was travelling to Nagpur with her family in the AC coach, B1. The train was in slow speed as it was about to reach Udhna station after leaving Surat at 9.15 pm.

The stone-pelting took place barely a few metres away from Udhna station. After broken glass pieces pierced her hands, her father Piyush Phule pulled the chain and the train stopped at Udhna station. The girl was given first aid by the doctors at the railway station. Udhna station master Ramdas Kanojiya lodged a complaint with the Surat GRP.

Surat GRP sub-inspector U C Markandey said, “We have registered a complaint and started a probe. We are also trying to find out from the railway authorities whether such an incident of stone pelting had been reported earlier in the area or not. We have instructed our staffers to keep a night vigil at nearby railway tracks.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now