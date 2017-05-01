Nine teachers dismissed over absenteeism in UP

Nine teachers of government primary schools here have been dismissed from their services, allegedly over remaining absent from these schools for years.

There were complaints that these teachers did not come to the schools even to the extent of some years.

According to the District Basic Shiksha Adhikari C S Yadav, the teachers didn’t comply with the department’s show cause notice issued to them asking for appearance.

Following this, their services were terminated on Sunday, Yadav said.

Those whose services have been terminated were identified as Juhi Kukreja, Shefali Sharma, Manisha, Parul Gupta, Ruchi Gupta, Anjali Sharma, Prerna Goel, Pavan Kumar and Deepa.

