Nine sportspersons now DSPs in Punjab Police

NINE MEDALISTS in various disciplines at the World, Asian and Commonwealth level were given appointment letters of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Punjab Police by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a function held in Chandigarh on Monday. As many as six hockey players, including 2014 Asian Games gold medalist Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Dharamvir Singh, Sarvanjit Singh apart from Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist athlete Mandeep Kaur, Khushbir Kaur and Amandeeep Kaur were handed over the appointment letter in the function, which also saw 115 more sportspersons appointed in the Punjab Police.

Hockey players Manpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh were also part of the team that won the historic silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London earlier this year apart from representing the country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also winning the Asian Champions Trophy this year. “It is a great honour to be appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police. I would like to thank the Punjab government for recognising our efforts in hockey,” said Jalandhar resident Manpreet Singh, who flew down from Kolkata where he was playing the Beighton Cup for the ceremony in Chandigarh. 23-year-old Khushbir Kaur, who belongs to Rasulpur Kalan village near Amritsar, had become the first Indian walker to win a medal in Asian Games when she had claimed a silver medal in the women’s 20-km walk in the 2014 Asian Games held at Incheon, South Korea. Kaur also qualified for Rio Olympics early this year. “For an athlete, getting a job gives financial security and it is good that the state government has also appointed three girls apart from six male players. It will motivate us to perform better in future and this opportunity will also give us a chance to serve the society,” said Khushbir Kaur while talking with The Indian Express.

Sukhbir Singh Badal also announced that an elite force consisting of 250 Punjab Police personnel will be created in the state to tackle terror attacks, hijackings and any emergency crisis and it will be equipped with latest weapons. Badal also handed the appointment letters to 768 police personnel including 125 sportspersons on various ranks. The deputy Cm also announced that the state government will recruit 125 players every year in the state police.