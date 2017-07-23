Nine pilgrims from Gujarat killed in Udaipur

The bus was carrying 50 pilgrims and had left Ahmedabad on Friday night for a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Hardwar. (Source: Google maps) The bus was carrying 50 pilgrims and had left Ahmedabad on Friday night for a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Hardwar. (Source: Google maps)

Nine people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a bus in Udaipur on Saturday morning. The bus was carrying 50 pilgrims and had left Ahmedabad on Friday night for a 16-day tour of religious places, including Pushkar and Hardwar. Of the nine killed, seven were bus passengers, while the remaining two were bikers.

“Drivers of both the vehicles were racing. The bus had just overtaken the truck when the latter hit it from behind. We have seized both the vehicles and the drivers have been detained for questioning,” Additional SP Udaipur B K Soni said.

“Two other persons, one riding a motorcycle and the other a scooter, also died,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery to the injured. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed their condolences on Twitter.

