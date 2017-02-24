Nine Passport Seva Kendras to be set up in Assam: V K Singh

Singh said such centres will be opened at District Head Post Offices initially. Singh said such centres will be opened at District Head Post Offices initially.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh today announced nine new Passport Seva Kendras would be set up in Assam soon. According to an official release by Assam Government, the minister announced setting up of new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in the state during a discussion with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati. “On request from the Chief Minister, Singh assured him that the External Affairs Ministry will set up Passport Seva Kendras at Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Diphu soon,” it added.

Singh said the External Affairs Ministry will extend all required support to maximise the presence of PSKs in Assam and accordingly such centres will be opened at District Head Post Offices initially.

“Apart from MEA personnel, such centres will be manned by staff of the Postal department with technical support from TCS,” Singh said.

Keeping in view of the hardship faced by the people of North East while availing visas for travelling abroad, Sonowal requested the Union Minister to take measures for setting up of Consulates in Assam.

The duo also discussed about the potential of Assam to be the gateway to South-East Asia and strategies to implement the Act East Policy to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationship with neighbouring nations.

The Chief Minister offered to host the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Assam to showcase the state and give a fillip to its initiatives to promote the region in global arena, the statement said.