Nine newborns die in 24 hours in Ahmedabad civil hospital

Nine newborns reportedly died at the government-run Civil Hospital at Asarwa locality in Ahmedabad, in 24 hours up to Saturday. Hospital authorities said most of the deaths occurred because the children were underweight and the cases had been refereed from private hospitals. Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr M M Prabhakar said, “Since most of the private doctors were not working during the Diwali break, the cases were referred to the hospital. Most of these children were underweight, each weighing less than 1 kg. I can assure you there is nothing wrong with our oxygen or incubators.”

Confirming the deaths, Commissioner of Health Dr Jayanti Ravi said, “We are looking into the matter. As per preliminary information, a few newborns were refereed from other hospitals. Of the others, a few died of septicaemia and one had the absence of blood clotting. It is a big number and we will get a detailed report on it.”

Dr Anuya Chauhan, assistant professor at the paediatric department of the hospital, called this the highest number of newborn deaths in a single day at the hospital in the last few years. She said, “The maximum newborn deaths we see is four or five in a day. Of the nine dead (in the 24 hours ending Saturday), four were girls and five boys.”

Chauhan said, “Five of the nine were underweight deaths…. These babies weighed 700 to 1,000 grams. The other four babies were delivered in Civil Hospital and they died due to different complications. “Medically, it is called death due to natural causes. We had seen many emergency cases last Diwali as well, but (there were) not so many deaths.”

On October 22 this year, a senior doctor at Civil Hospital had written to Health Commissioner Dr Jayanti Ravi, requesting an inquiry into the non-availability of doctors in the gynaecology and paediatric wards. In the letter, the doctor also mentioned the absence of a death registry at the hospital which states the reason for death and non-availability of a full-time medical superintendent in the hospital. Asked about it, Dr Ravi said, “I will have to check. Since it is a recent letter, it will certainly be looked into soon. But we are open to meeting the doctor for looking into the matter and making enquiries if necessary.”

