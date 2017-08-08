Nine new swine flu cases detected in Uttar Pradesh

The state government has also asked all private hospitals and pathological labs to conduct swine flu confirmatory tests as government hospitals are under pressure with mounting patients. (Representational image) The state government has also asked all private hospitals and pathological labs to conduct swine flu confirmatory tests as government hospitals are under pressure with mounting patients. (Representational image)

Nine students have tested positive for swine flu in the Uttar Pradesh capital, taking the total number of cases in the state to 150, health department officials said on Tuesday. The management of the schools where these children were studying have been asked to step up awareness and ensure a close watch on swine flu symptoms on other students.

So far, 12 people have died in the state due to swine flu, the officials said. While the number of swine flu patients continue to grow in the state capital, most hospitals remain ill equipped and do not have isolation wards.

Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to review its preparedness for swine flu patients and had also pulled up some doctors for lack of proper facilities.

The state government has also asked all private hospitals and pathological labs to conduct swine flu confirmatory tests as government hospitals are under pressure with mounting patients.

According to the officials, due to high humidity the disease is likely to stay put for some more time.

