Cabinet reshuffle: 9 new ministers likely to join Modi govt; Here’s how they reacted

At least nine new ministers are likely to be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers as part of a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have told The Indian Express. In third such exercise since the NDA came to power in 2014, the Prime Minister will undertake a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet to fill key vacancies and bring in new faces.

The new faces include BJP MPs Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) and Shiv Pratap Shukla (Uttar Pradesh). The others are Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 am Sunday morning, when President Ram Nath Kovind will administer oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

However, it is not yet known which of these nine new ministers will be given cabinet posts and which will be allotted the junior minister posts – Ministers of State.

Reacting to the development, ex-Mumbai Police chief Satyapal Singh said, “I have not been officially informed, but whatever is party and PM’s decision I am ready for it.” Lok Sabha MP Virendra Kumar, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and said he has always fulfilled responsibilities bestowed upon him by the party leadership.

On the other hand, Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat thanked PM Modi for trusting him with such a responsibility. “It’s a chance to work for country,” said Gajendra.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Lok Sabha MP from Buxar who is all set to join Modi’s cabinet, vowed to uphold the trust of the Prime Minister in his new role. The MP told news agency ANI, “PM Modi ne bharosa jataya hai uss par khare utarne ka prayaas karunga. (PM Modi has shown trust in me and I will try to fillful and maintain his trust).”

Shiv Pratap Shukla, another likely MP to be inducted in the Cabinet maintained that he will believe the information to be true only when he gets it from official source. Shukla said, “I will believe the information to be authentic only when I get it from official sources.”

