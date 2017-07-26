Nine months’ service left, Pakistan envoy Basit gets voluntary retirement

Abdul Basit Abdul Basit

Abdul Basit, the Pakistan High Commissioner to India, has been granted “voluntary retirement”, nine months before he was scheduled to retire, top Pakistan government sources told The Indian Express. Basit’s application seeking early retirement was accepted by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday. The High Commissioner, known for his outspoken and proactive stance, was scheduled to retire in April 2018.

Basit, who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1982, was widely expected to become the foreign secretary, but was passed over by Tehmina Janjua who was junior to him. Basit, who arrived in Delhi in April 2014, witnessed several highs and lows in the relationship between the two countries, before the current freeze in ties. A consummate diplomat, the Pakistani envoy came just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and saw the Narendra Modi government taking charge and advised Sharif to attend the swearing-in of Modi.

However, Basit’s meeting with Hurriyat leaders, ahead of a meeting of foreign secretaries, put a spanner in the relationship and he was portrayed as someone creating hurdles in the peace process.

Even though the two sides tried to put the ties back on track, challenges presented themselves in many forms throughout his tenure here. Basit’s position will be filled by Pakistan’s envoy to Turkey, Sohail Mahmood, who is expected to join early August.

